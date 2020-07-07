Asian Lantern Festival at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo begins on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Asian Lantern Festival is returning to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, even with the ongoing concerns stemming from COVID-19.
The popular annual event begins on Wednesday and will run through August 23.
Over 70 colorful lantern displays and live performances will be featured at the festival, which will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Tickets for non-members cost $20 and $18 for member and can be purchased online.
