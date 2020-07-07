Avon-based company awarding scholarship for Duck Tape prom outfits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Avon-based company is now awarding high schoolers that missed out on their prom.
Duck, the popular duct tape company, is giving away a scholarship for students who make their prom outfits out of Duck Tape.
High schools around the country had to cancel prom activities due to the coronavirus, but Duck is now going to try to help these teens out.
The “Stuck at Prom” event will hand out scholarships for contestants who make a dress or a tux completely out of Duck Tape.
The first-place prize for each contestant will be a $10,000 thousand scholarship.
The company will also choose eight runner ups that will also recieve $500 hundred in scholarship money as well as a Duck brand prize packs.
To vote for the contestants or enter the contest, click here.
