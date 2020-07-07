’Change the Name’ protest planned for Indians’ opening day game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians organization said that it might be time for the team to change its name, but the community has felt indifferent about the potential change.
The team is set to open the season on July 24 against the Kansas City Royals.
The home opener will be far from quiet, a group of people is planning a “change the name” protest at Progressive Field.
On Monday, 19 News asked viewers if the Indians should change the team’s name, and the answer was pretty clear.
85% said no, and only 15% said yes.
Some of the organization’s most prominent figures, such as Fransisco Lindor and Terry Francona, have shared their thoughts on the name change.
“I think it’s time to move forward,” said Indians’ Manager Francona. “And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”
“If changing the name brings more love and more peace to society, then I am open to changing the name,” said the Indians’ star Shortstop Francisco Lindor.
An overseas gambling website already has the odds for the Indians’ name change.
Some of the names include The Naps, The Rocks, The Spiders, The Guardians, The Buckeyes, and more.
