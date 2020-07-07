Cleveland Browns sign top draft pick to rookie deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday they have signed their first-round draft pick, Jedrick Wills Jr. to his rookie contract.
Wills Jr. was the No. 10th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.
The Browns have now signed five of their seven 2020 draft picks, including DT Jordan Elliott (third round), TE Harrison Bryant (fourth round), C Nick Harris (fifth round) and WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (sixth round).
The Browns released some stats on Wills Jr.: Started 29 games at right tackle for the Crimson Tide, including 28 straight to end his career. Allowed only one sack as a junior and only 3.5 quarterback hurries. Helped anchor the Tide’s offensive line that ranked third nationally, allowing just .92 sacks per game, surrendering only 12 sacks in 406 pass attempts during the 2019 season. Part of Alabama’s offense that ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring (47.2 ppg), third in passing (342.2 ypg) and sixth in total offense (510.8 ypg).
The Browns also released some facts about him as well: Earned second-team All-America accolades from the AFCA, Associated Press, The Sporting News, and Walter Camp in 2019…Selected by Pro Football Focus as a third-team All-American at tackle in the same season and was named to the All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press and league coaches…Earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors for his efforts in the classroom as a junior and sophomore.
