Cleveland Browns sign top draft pick to rookie deal

The Browns also released some facts about him as well: Earned second-team All-America accolades from the AFCA, Associated Press, The Sporting News, and Walter Camp in 2019…Selected by Pro Football Focus as a third-team All-American at tackle in the same season and was named to the All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press and league coaches…Earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors for his efforts in the classroom as a junior and sophomore.