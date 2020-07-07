Cleveland and Cuyahoga County officials pour $18m into COVID-19 rental assistance program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of community developers, CHN Housing Partners and Eden, Inc., will team up with the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County to launch an $18 million rental assistance program funded by community block grants and the CARES Act.
The program is designed to help residents within the city and county who are having difficulty making rental payments due to the economic impact of the pandemic, and who meet income eligibility requirements.
Apply for the program here.
“The rental assistance program is intended to alleviate the burden on Clevelanders needing assistance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Mayor Frank Jackson in a prepared statement. “It is our intent that this assistance helps ease renters’ worries by providing resources during these stressful and uncertain times.”
Eligible applicants will receive up to three months of rental assistance, which will be paid directly to the landlord. Priority is given based on criteria such as eviction status, accurate information and complete documentation, according to Jackson’s office.
Required documents include:
· Verification of COVID-19 related hardship (loss of income, illness or increased expenses)
· Photo ID for all adults in the home
· Social security cards for all household members
· Proof of income (tax returns, paystubs or fixed income benefit award letter)
· Lease agreement
· Proof of citizenship
· Copies of utility bills
CHN will also screen applicants for utility assistance programs that may help make their electric, gas and water/sewer bills more affordable. Those who qualify for rental assistance may be required to attend more in-depth financial counseling, provided by CHN, as a condition for rental assistance.
A hotline has been set up to answer questions, 833-377-RENT (7368).
