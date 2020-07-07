Commuter Cast: Heatwave bearing down on Ohio, plus don’t forget about the RTA transit repairs

Commuter Cast: Heatwave bearing down on Ohio, plus don’t forget about the RTA transit repairs
GF Default - Commuter Cast 8/26/2019
By Alan Rodges | July 7, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 7:24 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Commuter Cast is a weekday program where 19 News takes a look at traffic and weather for the morning commute, it’s online Monday through Friday at 7:10 a.m.

Commuter Cast 🚗

Heatwave bearing down on Ohio, but some rain might be on the way. Plus weary of sun glare during the morning commute! Join Jeff Tanchak and Jamie Sullivan LIVE!

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Join Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Traffic Reporter Jamie Sullivan for the latest on the Monday morning commute.

The RTA transit service will be replaced by the 67R buses due to construction.

The project will continue into early August.

RTA
RTA (Source: WOIO)

Temperatures will be hot this week. A heatwave is entering Northeast Ohio and will cause a hot and humid week.

Northeast Ohio Weather: 90 degree heat and humid today; scattered storms inland this afternoon

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.