1 confirmed incident of abuse at the Portage County Jail, says the Portage County Prosecutor

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - After reviewing complaints from 23 former inmates at the Portage County Jail, the prosecutor said only one was a confirmed incident of abuse.
Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said the Portage County Sheriff’s office, the Lake County Sheriff’s office, the FBI and the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association all participated in the investigation.
“These investigations were extensive and thorough, involving hundreds of hours of conducting interviews, and obtaining and reviewing documents, jail phone calls and jail security video tapes,” said Vigluicci.
According to the prosecutor, eight of the inmate complaints were prepared by an inmate at the Lake Erie Correctional Facility, who was serving time with some of the former Portage County Jail inmates.
Vigluicci said the confirmed incident of abuse at the Portage County Jail happened in Nov. 2013 and the corrections officer resigned rather than face disciplinary action.
Vigluicci said they now investigating on whether to file charges against the people involved in making and filing the false reports, making false statements to law enforcement officers and fabricating false documents.
