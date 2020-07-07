Council to discuss proposed mandate requiring face masks throughout Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cuyahoga County council will discuss proposed legislation that will mandate the use of masks county-wide to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We know that wearing masks save lives and we are in full support of mandating masks. It is our only way to get through this crisis,” County Health Commissioner Terry Allan said.
The resolution was announced by County Executive Armond Budish and will be introduced during the 2 p.m. council meeting on Tuesday.
“We applaud the leadership of Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Council, Mayor Jackson and Cleveland City Council for taking this important step to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Allan added.
If passed, the legislation would require individuals to wear face coverings in all public spaces.
Cuyahoga County is one of three regions in northern Ohio that has been designated as an Red Alert Level 3 under the state’s newly-established Public Health Advisory System, meaning there is “very high exposure and spread” of the coronavirus.
Several cities within Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland and Beachwood, have recently introduced mask mandates.
