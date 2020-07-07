Coventry firefighters help after tree falls on Akron restaurant customers

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron restaurant’s customers were in for a surprise when mother nature decided to rear her, sometimes, ugly head on Monday.
PICK’S at Portage Lakes customers were surprised by a large tree that fell on a portion of the outside restaurant.
Coventry firefighters luckily were able to help get the tree out of the way, but four customers were able to get out of the way before the table was crushed.
Officials on the scene said that there were only minor injuries that were reported, and no one was transported to the hospital.
