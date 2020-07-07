19 First Alert Weather: Staying safe during the heat wave

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With temperatures soaring into the middle 90s this week, and feels like temperatures near 100 degrees, here’s a few tips to stay safe during the hottest temperatures of the year so far.
Remember to wear light, loose-fitting clothing. Wearing black will absorb more heat from the sun more quickly, making you feel hotter a lot faster.
The UV Index this week will also be high. Don’t forget the sunscreen, and your shades, when you are out and about.
Hydrate! Remember to drink water, even when you don’t feel thirsty. Dehydration also happens more quickly with temperatures this high.
The temperature inside your vehicle will be a lot hotter than the air temperature.
In just 30 minutes parked in the sun with temps this hot, the temperature inside your car can range from 150-170 degrees.
The air quality will be lower, especially for elderly and those sensitive to the heat. Try to limit strenuous outdoor activity and take as many breaks as you can if you work outside.
Don’t forget about your furry friends in this heat!
Check the pavement with the back of your hand before you head out for a walk with your dog. Hold it there for 5 to 7 seconds. If the pavement is too hot for your hand, it is too hot for your pets.
The temperatures are forecasted to stay in the 90s through Friday of this week.
