Former ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton honored with ‘Citizen of the Year’ award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health, was honored with the “Citizen of the Year” award in the town where she has resided in since 2002.
Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler recognized Dr. Acton during the city’s Fourth of July celebration for her service in Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Acton’s three children were present to read proclamations from the Ohio House of Representatives and from Gov. Mike DeWine during the ceremony.
Dr. Acton, who was appointed by Ohio Gov. DeWine in February 2019, stepped down from the director position on June 11. She agreed to serve as chief medical advisor under the governor.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.