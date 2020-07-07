948 new COVID-19 cases, at least 43 more deaths reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 2,970 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 58,904 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke from Columbus to provide the latest COVID-19 information on Tuesday afternoon.
The governor’s address comes as more cities and counties across Ohio are requiring the use of face masks in public spaces to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
An additional 3,754 cases and 252 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 8,383 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,101 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.