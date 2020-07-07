Indians sit Franmil Reyes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Outfielder Franmil Reyes is out of Indians camp, manager Terry Francona announced Tuesday.
Francona said Reyes attended a July 4 party without wearing a mask, and the team now wants him tested for COVID.
“He’s not in the penalty box, I want to make that perfectly clear,” Francona said on a media zoom call. “This is just what we have to do.”
Reyes will be tested “when it’s appropriate,” Francona said, and that will be determined by the medical staff.
Francona said Reyes was very apologetic after the team saw news of the event on social media.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.