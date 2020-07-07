Majority of Ohio’s COVID-19 cases since May have been in individuals under the age of 39

This photo was taken on June 27 at Mist at Put-in-Bay (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | July 7, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 3:14 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows the average age trending younger for individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus, dating back to May.

In May, 17% of cases were in Ohioans who range in age from 30 to 39 years old, according to data from the Department of Health.

In June and the first week of July, more than 24% of the cases are in individuals aged between 20 and 29 years old.

Cases age analysis
Cases age analysis (Source: ODH)

The governor said the number is concerning because of how younger people can be asymptomatic and could easily spread the risk of mortality from COVID-19 infections to the vulnerable population.

“We are seeing young people who are getting very sick,” Gov. DeWine said during Tuesday’s briefing. “There is also the concern that they are passing it on to those who are at risk.”

As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 2,970 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 58,904 cases reported statewide.

