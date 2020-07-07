Northeast Ohio city designated as ‘Statuary Sanctuary City’ for monuments removed from cities across the US

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Newton Falls has been designated as a “Statuary Sanctuary City,” meaning monuments that have been removed from other cities across the country recently in protest of racism will be accepted.
City Manager David Lynch signed the proclamation on July 4 declaring Newton Falls a sanctuary city for statues of figures that include Christopher Columbus, Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington.
“When I worked on the proclamation and issued it, I wanted to make sure that I stayed away from controversial figures,” Lynch stated. “There are no Confederate generals included in the list of persons, for whom I’m hoping we can get some statues.”
Lynch said the matter was discussed during Monday night’s council hearing, calling the meeting “exuberant” and saying that residents were very vocal about the proclamation.
A petition of rejection has been created in backlash of the proclamation from Lynch. It states:
“We the people, Newton Falls residents and/or US citizens, firmly reject the illegal and ill-advised proclamation by a local unelected official to unilaterally declare our town a depository for statues of mass murderers, Confederate traitors, slave owners, and white supremacists. No celebration of systemic racism, genocide, or white supremacy has any place in America The Beautiful. We resolutely reject the proposed denigration of our fair town into a mecca for racists and their ilk, and declare this shameful proclamation null and void. We shall overcome.”
As of Tuesday morning, more than 560 people have signed the petition.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.