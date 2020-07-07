Northeast Ohio Weather: 90 degree heat and humid today; scattered storms inland this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The difference today will be the humidity level. It is forecast to increase. Afternoon temperatures will be around 90 degrees. The heat index will be in the low to mid 90s. A weak disturbance will be in the area this afternoon. This will just be enough to trigger some slow moving thunderstorms. The better opportunity will be away from the lake. The storms will develop by 1:00 p.m. Locally heavy rain a definite threat with these storms since they will be moving at less than 20 mph. Chances are you stay dry along the lakeshore. We will monitor this. The storm threat ends once the sun goes down. A humid night ahead as we dip into the middle to upper 60s.