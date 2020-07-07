Shaker schools hire first Executive Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Schools has hired their first Executive Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Dr. JeffriAnne Wilder was selected after a nationwide search of more than 80 applicants.
“We are thrilled that Dr. Wilder will join us as our first Executive Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” said Shaker Heights Schools Superintendent Dr. David Glasner. “We look forward to Dr. Wilder’s leadership and expertise to help implement and advance our Strategic Plan and Educational Equity Policy. Dr. Wilder’s work will be crucial to the District’s efforts to disrupt societal and historical inequities and eliminate disparities among students so that all students can thrive.”
Wilder earned her bachelor’s degree in communication arts from Allegheny College and her master’s degree in sociology from Cleveland State University. She earned her Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Florida.
“This is a huge step for the District and ultimately, for the broader Shaker Heights community,” said Erica Merritt, founder of the organizational development firm Equius Group. “There is still much work to be done from an equity standpoint, but I believe that the groundwork laid by the Equity Policy Implementation Advisory Team combined with Dr. Wilder’s vision will lead to successful outcomes for all Shaker Heights Schools students moving forward.”
Wilder’s first day will be Aug. 1.
