Shaker schools hire first Executive Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

“We are thrilled that Dr. Wilder will join us as our first Executive Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” said Shaker Heights Schools Superintendent Dr. David Glasner. “We look forward to Dr. Wilder’s leadership and expertise to help implement and advance our Strategic Plan and Educational Equity Policy. Dr. Wilder’s work will be crucial to the District’s efforts to disrupt societal and historical inequities and eliminate disparities among students so that all students can thrive.”