UPDATE: 27 shootings, 4 killings and 690 fireworks calls reported in Cleveland over Fourth of July weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson’s office said authorities have revised the toll of Fourth of July shootings, and the rash of violence was worse than originally thought.
In a press release, the mayor said that 27 people were shot and four people were killed over the holiday weekend.
The initial tally was 20 shot and three dead.
One of those killed was an 8-year-old girl, and police suspect several of the shootings broke out between people who knew one another.
Additionally, police and firefighters responded to nearly 700 fireworks calls and five structure fires over the weekend.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Frank Jackson addressed the city to discuss the recent wave of violence in the city. Listen to his remarks, here:
