Trial set for Richland County man accused of killing his 22-year-old wife

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the 22-year-old man accused of killing his wife and dumping her body in a wooded area on the side of the road is scheduled to begin on Sept. 29.
Alec Blair is facing multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse for the death of Gaberien Clevenger, 22.
Investigators learned that Clevenger was last seen in Blair’s Jeep.
Richland County Sheriff deputies and Shelby police officers located the Jeep at Blair’s workplace and said evidence inside the Jeep “led them to believe a crime had been committed”.
Officers said after an interview with police, Blair led them to Clevenger’s body, which was in a wooded area on the west side of Bowman Road, just south of SR 96.
Clevenger’s cause of death has not been released, but according to a police report the weapon was a “knife/cutting instrument".
It was also later learned the couple was planning on getting a divorce, according to police.
Blair is being held on a $1 million bond.
