Van Aken District launches Entrepreneurial Initiative, retail and restaurant pop-ups

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Van Aken District is launching a new Entrepreneurial Initiative offering early stage entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their ideas, products, and services within the Shaker Heights shopping district.
The projects is especially geared toward helping people of color, women, and all underrepresented entrepreneurs.
“We are excited to provide multiple new options for retail and food entrepreneurs in the District,” said Jason Russell, General Manager for the Van Aken District.
They have outdoor pop up opportunities, as well as two newly constructed stalls in the Market Hall for shorter term rental opportunities, one for retail and one for food preparation.
The first pop up business is a local catering service, Susie’s Q.
They will occupy the kitchen stall in the Market Hall in July and August.
Three more underrepresented minority-owned businesses are lined up for that stall for the following months.
The District is also partnering with the City of Shaker Heights and the Small Business Development Center at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland to provide support services, like business development programs and seminars, and marketing and business plan support, to assist entrepreneurs in growing their businesses.
The City of Shaker Heights partnered with RMS and the Small Business Development Center at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland on this initiative to help lower market barriers for underrepresented entrepreneurs.
“We intend for these programs to help entrepreneurs refine their business ideas and provide the opportunity for future growth within all of the City’s commercial districts.”said David Weiss, mayor of the City of Shaker Heights.
“We are committed to assisting our local minority entrepreneurs with starting, sustaining, and growing their business within Cuyahoga County,” said Director of the Small Business Development Center at the Urban League Shashonna Duckworth.
Small business owners and entrepreneurs who are interested in learning more can visit http://thevanakendistrict.com/entrepreneur/.
