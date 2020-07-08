Akron bank robber remains on the loose

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huntington Bank on W. Market Street was robbed Tuesday morning,
Akron police said the robber entered the bank in the 800 block of W. Market Street around 10:30 a.m wearing a mask.
He showed tellers a note indicating he had a gun, but none was seen.
After getting an undisclosed amount of money, police said he fled on foot.
If you have any information, please call Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-334-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
