Akron bank robber remains on the loose

(Source: Akron police)
By Julia Tullos | July 8, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 12:37 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huntington Bank on W. Market Street was robbed Tuesday morning,

Akron police said the robber entered the bank in the 800 block of W. Market Street around 10:30 a.m wearing a mask.

He showed tellers a note indicating he had a gun, but none was seen.

Man robbed the Huntington Bank on W. Market Street Tuesday. (Source: Akron police)

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, police said he fled on foot.

If you have any information, please call Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-334-COPS.

Callers can remain anonymous.

