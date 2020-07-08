Atlas Cinemas offering private auditorium rentals amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Atlas Cinemas is rolling out a limited time special so that you and up to 25 of your closest friends and family can have a private auditorium amid the pandemic.
You can have up to 10 people in your own auditorium for $50, or up to 25 people for $100 dollars.
Both deals have group discounts on concessions since no outside food is allowed.
For your private screening, you can either watch a current movie or bring your own.
Call your preferred Atlas Cinemas location to arrange your own private screening with at least 24 hours in advance.
