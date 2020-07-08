Beachwood holds virtual forum on racial equality

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood High School students were quick to act following the death of George Floyd, as the students organized a rally to protest the vicious manner in which Floyd died.
Political leaders are following up with a virtual town hall that gave residents in the community an opportunity to share their feelings or to ask questions.
“We need to take a step back right now and we need to listen,” said City Council President James Pasch.
Beachwood, like many cities across the nation, Pasch said, is working to create equality for all residents.
“We are at a moment in time now where we have the ability to embrace that conversation and to figure out together what policy changes can we make to take strides in the right direction,” Pasch said.
Residents asked about the racial makeup of the police force, including how many Jewish or African Americans were on the force and what could be done to increase those numbers.
And as a follow-up to that question another resident asked Pete Smith, the chair of the Beachwood Civil Service Commission, if police officers receive ongoing training.
“With regard to training it is ongoing and again this is a forum where we’re looking for the community to kind of direct us as to what things you believe you would like to see to help the police serve you better and more reflect the community,” Smith said.
Residents had questions about the schools and the hiring practices of the city, across the board, wanting to make sure that all candidates were considered for every open job in the city.
Pasch told residents that he thought it would be a good idea to follow up with another community forum to ensure all residents could be heard and have their questions answered.
