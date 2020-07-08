Cleveland reaches triple digits in new COVID-19 cases update, most in a single day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland has reached triple digits, which makes it the highest coronavirus cases update in a single day. The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Wednesday there are 100 new confirmed cases in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 2,846 citywide.
“This is the first day that Cleveland has seen the number of new coronavirus cases reach triple digits,” Mayor Frank Jackson said in a released statement. “Wearing masks is no longer optional under my order and Governor DeWine’s. And the spike in number illustrates why it is important that individuals wear masks and take extra precautions to stay safe.”
The Mayor continued: “The average age of those infected is below 40 which demonstrates something all young people need to hear – this virus does not discriminate by age. Even if you catch the virus and show no symptoms, you can pass it on to others. The chance of infecting others goes up even more if you encounter them without wearing a mask.”
The average age of individuals in today’s new reported cases is 39. The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 7 years old to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Wednesday’s update. The total cumulative dead is 77 citywide.
An additional three probable cases were also identified bringing the total probable cases to 387. Health officials said the number of probable cases in today’s update is a correction from yesterday’s total probable case count. One previously reported case was transferred to the County from the City, as it was discovered the individual was not a Clevelander.
