Cleveland teachers form caravan for federal funds

" The COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous strain on state and local resources, and without assistance from the federal government, drastic cuts are expected. Through the HEROES Act, Ohio would receive $3.2 billion in education funding. The K-12 portion of these funds would provide Ohio $2.1 billion to ensure teachers, paraprofessionals, and other educational workers, and provide necessary safety and educational resources for schools. Ohio would also receive $16 billion in direct aid to the state, $16.9 billion in direct aid to local governments, and $4.3 billion in Medicaid funding through the HEROES Act. It would provide funds for widespread testing, contact tracing, adequate PPE supplies, relief for affected families, and assistance to ensure that vulnerable populations can receive care to stop the spread of the virus.”