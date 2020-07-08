Cleveland teachers form caravan for federal funds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland teachers and front line workers are forming a caravan to urge Senator Rob Portman to provide federal funding through the HEROES Act.
The investments provided by the HEROES Act to local and state governments would give schools funding and additional resources to reopen safely in the fall if it were to become law.
The act was passed by the House of Representatives in May, is currently stalled in the Senate.
The Cleveland Teachers Union explained why they are pushing for the HEROES Act to pass:
" The COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous strain on state and local resources, and without assistance from the federal government, drastic cuts are expected. Through the HEROES Act, Ohio would receive $3.2 billion in education funding. The K-12 portion of these funds would provide Ohio $2.1 billion to ensure teachers, paraprofessionals, and other educational workers, and provide necessary safety and educational resources for schools. Ohio would also receive $16 billion in direct aid to the state, $16.9 billion in direct aid to local governments, and $4.3 billion in Medicaid funding through the HEROES Act. It would provide funds for widespread testing, contact tracing, adequate PPE supplies, relief for affected families, and assistance to ensure that vulnerable populations can receive care to stop the spread of the virus.”
The caravan will consist of Cleveland Teachers Union members and officers, Ohio Federation of Teachers locals and supporters, and members of other Northeast Ohio AFL-CIO.
The car caravan will start at the Jane Addams Business Careers High School on 2373 East 30th St. in Cleveland with speeches at 11:50 a.m. before taking off at noon and heading to downtown Cleveland to Sen. Portman’s office on East 9th Street.
