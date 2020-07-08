Commuter Cast: I-90 W shut down after chase ends in crash in Cleveland, plus heatwave continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I-90 Westbound at East 156th Street is shut down as crews clean up a crash that happened around 5 a.m.
Cleveland Police said the chase started in Euclid by Euclid Police.
For your detour, hop-off I-90 W and onto Villaview Road, and get back on the Shoreway from Waterloo Road.
You can also get off I-90 W earlier on Euclid Road to Eddy Road.
As for weather, the heat index in the 90s again today.
There won’t be much wind to help you out, which is why air quality isn’t that great.
The RTA transit service will be replaced by the 67R buses due to construction.
The project will continue into early August.
