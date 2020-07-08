Euclid Police chase leads to crash that shuts down I-90 W in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I-90 Westbound at East 156th Street is shut down as crews clean up a crash.
The crash happened around 5 a.m., and is causing backups.
Cleveland Police said the chase started in Euclid by Euclid Police.
The driver of the car that was being pursued was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition, according to Cleveland Police.
No Euclid Police officers were injured or cruisers damaged, according to Cleveland Police.
Cleveland Police said their division was not involved in the chase.
It is unknown when the road will reopen.
