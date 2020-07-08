Double shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, 31-year-old man dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot on the city’s East side early Monday morning.
Cleveland police said both victims, a 31-year-old and a 28-year-old, were shot in the 12000 block of Lenacrave Avenue around midnight.
The 31-year-old man was shot multiple times and died from his injuries, police said.
The 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and is being treated at Southpointe Hospital.
Police have not yet released the victim’s names.
There are no arrests.
