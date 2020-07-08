Goodtime I requires passengers wear face masks on board

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Goodtime I in Sandusky is requiring all passengers over the age of 7 to wear face masks while on board starting Thursday.
Passengers with a disability, medical condition, mental condition, or any other condition that restricts their ability to wear a mask are also exempt from their policy, according to the Goodtime I.
Those who arrive at the dock without a mask or face covering can buy one from the ticket office for $1.
Masks are not required on the docks as long as social distancing guidelines are being followed.
“While we know this may not be ideal for all guests, it is a decision that we are making for the well-being of all guests, in correspondence with other local establishments,” the Goodtime I said.
The Goodtime I provides luxury cruises among the Sandusky Bay, to Kelleys Island, and to Put-in-Bay.
The Goodtime III out of Cleveland has not confirmed if masks are required onboard.
However, masks are required in public in Cleveland.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.