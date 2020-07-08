Hofbrauhaus closing until further notice after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hofbrauhaus closed their Cleveland doors on Wednesday after confirming two employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, despite adhering to safety practices advised by top health organizations and Gov. Mike DeWine since the outbreak.
Hofbrauhaus said it is their understanding that the employees contracted the virus outside of the restaurant.
During the closure, the restaurant said it will thoroughly clean and sanitize the entire city following official health guidelines before providing any food service.
