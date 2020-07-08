Man wearing facemask wanted for carjacking at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old was carjacked of his Mercedes at gunpoint, Akron police said.
The victim was at the Circle K Gas Station in the 1600 block of East Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He told officers he was at the gas pump when he was approached by a Black man wearing a black facemask and holding a gun.
After taking the keys, the suspect drove away in the Mercedes.
Police later found the vehicle on fire in the 800 block of Stadleman Ave.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
