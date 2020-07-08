2nd Fat Head’s Brewery employee tests positive for COVID-19

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Fat Head’s Brewery confirmed a second Middleburg Heights Beer Hall employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The first positive case was confirmed on June 26, according to Fat Head’s Brewery.
According to the brewery, the staff member was prompted to get tested after their significant other had recently tested positive.
The staff member is on paid self-quarantine and has not worked nor been on the premises since July 2, according to the brewery.
Fat Head’s Brewery said this case appears to be unrelated to the previous staff member who tested positive.
“To the best of our knowledge, and their knowledge, they did not cross paths with one another,” Fat Head’s Brewery said.
According to Fat Head’s Brewery, each staff member has been trained on COVID-19 and conducts a self-health assessment that includes taking body temperatures and confirming they are COVID-19 symptom-free prior to starting their shift.
