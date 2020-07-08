Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat index in the 90s again today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hot and humid air mass remains in place today. There won’t be much wind to help you out. This is why air quality isn’t that great. A lake breeze will be a potential trigger for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. I do not believe the coverage of the storms will be as great as yesterday. There is a disturbance rolling through southern Michigan this morning and that is a trigger for storms to our west so we will keep an eye on that as well. Heat wave continues as many will be at 90 degrees or better this afternoon. The humidity level will make it feel like it is in the lower to middle 90s. A spot storm around early this evening then the sky turns clear. Another humid night coming up as we fall to around the 70 degree mark by early tomorrow.