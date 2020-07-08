OSU pauses workouts across several sports after student athletes test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Department of Athletics paused all voluntary workouts on campus Wednesday following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes.
Seven teams’ workouts are affected by this pause: men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Citing the students’ medical privacy, the university is holding off on sharing more specific details at this time.
“If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, he/she will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive daily check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff. Student-athletes living alone will isolate in their residence. If they have roommates, they will self-isolate in a designated room on campus,” according to the athletic department.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.