Serial pharmacy robber arrested, Willoughby police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for robbing eight pharmacies was arrested, police said.
John Halsey Jr. was taken into custody after robbing a pharmacy in Mentor-on-the-Lake, according to Willoughby police.
Officers said Halsey Jr. also robbed pharmacies in Euclid, Middlefield, Willowick, two in Eastlake and two in Willoughby, officers claim.
Halsey Jr. was captured on surveillance video robbing the Walgreen’s on Som Center Road in Willoughby on July 1, wearing a Superman sweatshirt, police said.
During that robbery, police said Halsey Jr. stole cash and two cartons of cigarettes.
Halsey Jr. is locked up in the Lake County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.