Rock and Roll Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony slated for Nov. 7 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame canceled their induction ceremony set to take place on Nov. 7 after officials canceled the May 2 date amid coronavirus concerns.
The Rock Hall will instead broadcast an exclusive special about the 2020 Inductees on HBO and HBO Max at 8 p.m. Nov. 7, as HBO was scheduled to stream the 35th annual Induction Ceremony live.
2020 inductees include The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Depeche Mode.
Those who bought tickets will automatically get a refund.
The Rock Hall said the 2021 Induction Ceremony will move to the fall with the 36th ceremony returning to Cleveland.
The ceremony will be held in The Land every other year afterward.
