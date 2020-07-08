Suspected drunk driver causes fatal crash in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drunk driver went left of center and caused a fatal crash, police said.
Akron police said around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, a 28-year-old man was travelling southbound on East Avenue near Nordica Avenue, when he went left of center and crashed into a northbound vehicle.
The driver of that car, a 35-year-old woman, was killed instantly.
Her name is not being released.
A 33-year-old male passenger in the victim’s Jeep suffered minor injuries.
The 28-year-old driver also suffered minor injuries.
Akron police said the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.