Suspected drunk driver causes fatal crash in Akron, police say

By Julia Tullos | July 8, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 11:21 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drunk driver went left of center and caused a fatal crash, police said.

Akron police said around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, a 28-year-old man was travelling southbound on East Avenue near Nordica Avenue, when he went left of center and crashed into a northbound vehicle.

The driver of that car, a 35-year-old woman, was killed instantly.

Her name is not being released.

A 33-year-old male passenger in the victim’s Jeep suffered minor injuries.

The 28-year-old driver also suffered minor injuries.

Akron police said the crash remains under investigation.

