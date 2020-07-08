Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market reopening after lightning fire

SUGARCREEK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market will reopen Thursday, July 30 after a devastating lightning fire last August.
The building on State Route 39 caught fire in the early hours on Aug. 21, 2019.
According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the building wasn’t open when the blaze broke out.
Firefighters were able to preserve a small portion of the building.
The flea market will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. until Dec. 19.
