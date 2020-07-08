Westlake man sentenced to prison for operating illegal slaughterhouse, selling meat at gas stations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Westlake man will spend two years and nine months in a federal prison for operating an illegal slaughterhouse at two locations in Elyria from September 2014 through March 2016.
In total, Amin Salem, 61, slaughtered at least 400 lambs or goats, according to federal officials.
Salem was also convicted of dumping animal blood and other fluids into Engle Ditch--a waterway that empties into Beaver Creek and Lake Erie.
According to federal officials, Salem sold his un-inspected meat at several Cleveland area gas stations he owned from October 2010 through March 2016.
Federal officials said Salem then deposited proceeds from the sale of the meat into gas station bank accounts, in an attempt to hide the illegal slaughtering operation.
“Amin Salem attempted to conceal the profits from the illegal sale of lamb through his legitimate gas station bank accounts, but the financial expertise of IRS Criminal Investigation and the joint investigative efforts of our federal, state and local counterparts unraveled this money laundering scheme,” said Bryant Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Cincinnati Field Office.
Over $88,000 came from the sale of illegal meat at the gas station located at 3934 W. 117th Street, according to federal officials.
“Salem’s blatant disregard for the rules and regulations governing our food and water supply put the health of countless people at risk, all so he could make a quick profit,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “These actions, combined with his admitted money laundering activities, all show that Salem’s sentenced was earned and justified.”
Salim’s son, Mohamed Salem, 34, of Westlake, is awaiting sentencing.
A third man, Zahran Al-Qadan, 57, of Cleveland, was sentenced to two years probation, with the first four months being on home confinement.
