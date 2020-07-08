Wickliffe police arrest 15-year-old with stolen gun

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested with a loaded stolen gun, in a car stopped for speeding.
Wickliffe police pulled over the driver on July 8 around midnight on SR 2 Eastbound at the East 305th Street Exit.
Officers said the driver was traveling at 99 mph.
Once the car was stopped, officers said they saw an open container of alcohol in the back seat and the vehicle smelled of marijuana.
When officers searched the car, they found the gun in the map pocket behind the front passenger seat.
The teen told officers he found it in some bushes in his neighborhood.
Police said a trace of the gun showed it had been stolen in June of 2020 from Sumter, South Carolina.
The 15-year-old is now charged with improper transportation of a firearm and receiving stolen property.
He is being held at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.
