Case Western Reserve University cancels fall sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The COVID-19 pandemic strikes sports at Case Western Reserve University.
The university announced on Wednesday afternoon that its fall varsity sports (football, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s tennis) will not be participating in intercollegiate competition this fall.
“After extensive internal deliberation, consultation with health experts, and discussion with members of the University Athletic Association, we have determined that varsity and club athletic competition cannot take place safely this fall,” said CWRU Director of Athletics & Chair of Physical Education Amy Backus.
The released statement said the season will not count against athletes’ time of eligibility to compete.
