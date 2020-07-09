Case Western Reserve University and Oberlin College cancel fall sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The COVID-19 pandemic strikes all fall sports at Case Western Reserve University and Oberlin College.
Case Western announced on Wednesday afternoon that its fall varsity sports (football, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s and women’s tennis) will not be participating in intercollegiate competition this fall.
“After extensive internal deliberation, consultation with health experts, and discussion with members of the University Athletic Association, we have determined that varsity and club athletic competition cannot take place safely this fall,” said CWRU Director of Athletics & Chair of Physical Education Amy Backus.
The released statement said the season will not count against athletes’ time of eligibility to compete.
Oberlin College announced on Thursday morning they have suspended the competitive fall athletic season.
“This has been a difficult decision. As former competitive athletes, we realize there is nothing that can replicate the joy of competition. But, we also know this is the right decision. We have been looking at the national trends and watching as one positive COVID-19 case is requiring an entire team to be quarantined for 14 days. It seemed inevitable that if we moved forward with athletics this fall, most if not all of our student-athletes would have canceled games, shortened seasons and unsatisfactory outcomes,” said Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar.
