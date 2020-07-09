Case Western Reserve University and Oberlin College cancel fall sports

“This has been a difficult decision. As former competitive athletes, we realize there is nothing that can replicate the joy of competition. But, we also know this is the right decision. We have been looking at the national trends and watching as one positive COVID-19 case is requiring an entire team to be quarantined for 14 days. It seemed inevitable that if we moved forward with athletics this fall, most if not all of our student-athletes would have canceled games, shortened seasons and unsatisfactory outcomes,” said Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar.