2 charged in connection to Na’kia Crawford’s death face Akron judge; suspected teen shooter still on the run

2 charged in connection to Na’kia Crawford’s death face Akron judge; suspected teen shooter still on the run
Left to right: Jaion Bivins, Janisa George, and Adarus Black (Source: Akron police)
By Chris Anderson | July 9, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 12:09 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the three suspects charged in connection to the murder of Na’kia Crawford are scheduled to make their first appearance in front of an Akron judge on Thursday afternoon.

Arraignment for 24-year-old Janisha George and 18-year-old Jaion Bivins is set for 1 p.m. at Akron Municipal Court.

2 charged in connection to Na’kia Crawford’s death face Akron judge

George is charged with obstructing justice, while Bivins faces complaints of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

The suspect in the deadly shooting, identified as 17-year-old Adarus Black, has remained at large since mid-June when investigators released a photo of the likely gunman.

Crawford, 18, was shot in the driver’s seat of her car on June 14.

Police called the shooting a case of mistaken identity; not racially motivated.

Volunteers gathered to paint “Black Lives Matter” in large font across a street near the intersection of where Na’kia Crawford was fatally shot.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, June 18, 2020

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.