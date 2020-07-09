Child care centers struggle to stay open during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 is exposing major gaps in our child care infrastructure.
Child care centers reopened in May but at limited capacity. Couple that with parents who are not ready to send their children back to day cares.
A new report from Policy Matters Ohio concluded the state could lose more than 200,000 slots unless they get more funding.
Data from the National Association for the Education of Young Children and Early Care & Education Consortium suggested that programs around the country lost nearly 70% of their daily attendance in one week during the pandemic, with many saying they could not last a week without getting paid.
