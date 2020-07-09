Cleveland Clinic researchers find ‘significant’ uptick in ‘broken heart syndrome’ during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Researchers with the Cleveland Clinic health system reported seeing a recent increase in a heart condition caused by extreme emotional stress, more commonly known as the “broken heart syndrome,” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about multiple levels of stress in people’s lives across the country and world,” said Dr. Ankur Kalra, a Cleveland Clinic cardiologist. “People are not only worried about themselves or their families becoming ill, they are dealing with economic and emotional issues, societal problems and potential loneliness and isolation.”
Stress cardiomyopathy occurs when an individual undergoes physical or emotional distress, causing a failure in the heart muscle.
According to the Cleveland Clinic:
“For the study, cardiologists looked at 258 patients coming into Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Akron General with heart symptoms known as acute coronary syndrome (ACS) between March 1 and April 30th and compared them with four control groups of ACS patients prior to the pandemic. They found a significant increase in patients diagnosed with stress cardiomyopathy, reaching 7.8% compared with pre-pandemic incidence of 1.7%.”
Symptoms of broken heart syndrome are similar to a heart attack, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, as well as an irregular heartbeat of fainting.
The death of a spouse, pet, or experiencing an incident such as a traumatic car accident can trigger stress cardiomyopathy and the heart’s ability to pump.
