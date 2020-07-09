Commuter Cast: Water main break in Parma Heights, heat index could reach triple digits

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pearl Road will be closed from York Road all the way to Ackley Road until further notice.
A large water main break has caused significant damage to the road and flooding of the roadway, according to the Parma Heights Police department.
On the weather front, a heat advisory is in effect. The heat index approaching 100 degrees this afternoon.
