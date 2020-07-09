Deputies arrest man trying to steal boat from Summit County winery

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Coventry Township man is in custody after deputies said he tried to steal a boat from the Nauti Vine Winery.
A resident called 911 on July 8 after seeing someone trying to break a window at the winery on South Main Street.
When Summit County Sheriff deputies arrived, they said they found Larry Dean Jr. inside the boat.
Deputies said Dean had also tried to enter the business.
Dean is charged with breaking and entering and theft.
Deputies also said Dean stole a Lexus from a dealership on July 2.
