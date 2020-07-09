FIRST ALERT DAY: Heat Advisory; heat index approaching 100 degrees this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Weather Service has put some of our area in a Heat Advisory this afternoon and early evening. This will be mainly for folks along and west of the the I-77 corridor. Everybody will be hot though. Nothing is magical about county borders when they put these advisories out. Air temperatures will be above 90 degrees this afternoon, but it will be a humid day. The forecast heat index is 95 to 100 degrees later this afternoon. The trend has been for thunderstorms to fire along the lake breeze. Today will be no different. Look for slow moving storms to pop up away from the lakeshore the second half of the afternoon. A few storms will contain very heavy rain and gusty winds. The team is monitoring this for you. Another quiet night, warm, and humid. We dip to around 70 degrees by early tomorrow morning.