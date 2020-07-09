Gov. DeWine provides latest update in Ohio’s fight against COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 2,991 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 60,181 cases reported statewide.
These numbers will be updated at 2 p.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will speak from Columbus on Thursday to provide the latest COVID-19 information.
The governor’s address comes a day after a face covering mandate went into effect for seven Ohio counties, including three in the northern region of the state
An additional 3,797 cases and 254 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 8,489 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,127 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
