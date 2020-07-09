It’s in the cards for some Northeast Ohio police to feel appreciation from community

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Keslings want police to know the couple appreciates law enforcement in their community and are going around town giving out gifts.
“Know that you’re appreciated,” says Tori Kesling as she hands a card and a homemade mask to an officer.
“Something like this makes your day,” says Barberton Patrolman Marty Eberhart. “I think it’s awesome. We know in law enforcement that the majority in our community as well as across the country support law enforcement.”
The Keslings give gift cards to places like McDonald’s and pay out-of-pocket. They say it is worth it since the gesture goes straight to the heart.
“Things like this are greatly appreciated and shows people do care,” says 22-year veteran Terry Mullinex.
“We are truly, truly lucky to have great citizens and community support,” says School Resource Officer Shannon Davis.
The couple now looks to move to other areas, like neighboring Norton, to show appreciation there as well.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.